Vaccinex (VCNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth about $365,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.