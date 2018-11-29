ValuEngine Downgrades Alcoa (AA) to Strong Sell

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

NYSE:AA opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 48.0% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 258.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,600,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,034,000 after buying an additional 173,323 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

