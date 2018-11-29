ValuEngine Downgrades KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Strong Sell

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 83,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $2,606,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Collins purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

