ValuEngine Upgrades Prime Meridian (PMHG) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Prime Meridian stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.