Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Position Lowered by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo-position-lowered-by-ancora-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.