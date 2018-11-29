Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

VUG traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.00. 12,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,230. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $134.60 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

