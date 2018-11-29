VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA (VOE) Stake Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.23% of VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,675,000 after buying an additional 456,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,529,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,925,000 after buying an additional 165,658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,103,000 after buying an additional 152,278 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,942,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $107.74 on Thursday. VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $117.97.

About VANGUARD IX FUN/VANGUARD MID-CAP VA

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

