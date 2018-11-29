Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Short Interest Up 1,867.7% in November

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,938,271 shares, an increase of 1,867.7% from the October 31st total of 98,504 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,076,188 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 465,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 184,910 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $61.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Short Interest Up 1,867.7% in November” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/vanguard-total-international-stock-etf-vxus-short-interest-up-1867-7-in-november.html.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.