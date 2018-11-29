Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,135 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $29,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR stock opened at $121.72 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.56.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $147,164.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $90,734.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,008.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,423 shares of company stock worth $2,278,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

