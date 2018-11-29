Veeva Systems (VEEV) PT Raised to $108.00 at JMP Securities

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

VEEV stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.29, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.64. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $63,354.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $410,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $1,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,740. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $13,064,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,118,000 after purchasing an additional 565,589 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

