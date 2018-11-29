Veeva Systems (VEEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.64. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $109.05.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $90,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,467.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,740 over the last three months. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,064,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,118,000 after acquiring an additional 565,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,108,000 after acquiring an additional 184,283 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

