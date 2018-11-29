Verint Systems (VRNT) & Onespan (OSPN) Head to Head Review

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Verint Systems alerts:

This table compares Verint Systems and Onespan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.14 billion 2.56 -$6.62 million $1.77 25.34 Onespan $193.29 million 3.46 -$22.39 million $0.43 38.58

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Onespan. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onespan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Onespan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 3.29% 11.69% 5.11% Onespan -12.85% 6.38% 4.64%

Risk & Volatility

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onespan has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verint Systems and Onespan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Onespan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verint Systems currently has a consensus price target of $55.70, suggesting a potential upside of 24.19%. Onespan has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Onespan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Onespan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Onespan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Onespan on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web; network intelligence suite, which generates critical intelligence of data captured from various network and open sources; and situational intelligence software enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.