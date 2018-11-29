Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Veritex worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $600.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

VBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Veritex in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $39.00 target price on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

