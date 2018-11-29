Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Decreased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. FMR LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,479,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,863,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,659,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,759,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,728,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,327,000 after acquiring an additional 308,334 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,794,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,197,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,614 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $244.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

