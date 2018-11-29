Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on shares of Versum Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,994.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $84,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at $638,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,264,000 after buying an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,009,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,872,000 after buying an additional 120,849 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,239,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,811,000 after buying an additional 578,716 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 966,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,584,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,330,000 after buying an additional 858,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSM opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Versum Materials has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. The business had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Versum Materials will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

