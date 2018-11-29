Viacom (VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

VIA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. 2,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,244. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viacom by 10,164.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viacom by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the third quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the third quarter valued at $325,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

