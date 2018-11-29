Victoria (VCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

VCP stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Tuesday. Victoria has a 1-year low of GBX 418.75 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Get Victoria alerts:

In other Victoria news, insider I Alexander Anton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £122,750 ($160,394.62).

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.