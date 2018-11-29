Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,810 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 50.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 604,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,716.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

