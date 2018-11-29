Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $957,000 in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) Stock

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TRV GP LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,419,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cann started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/victory-capital-management-inc-invests-957000-in-constellation-pharmaceuticals-inc-cnst-stock.html.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.