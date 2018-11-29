Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Receives $39.75 Average PT from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities set a $44.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $572,908.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.82%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.