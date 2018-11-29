Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.37. Vipshop shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 4373026 shares.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $4,431,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 199.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,248,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 832,387 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 141.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 450,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

