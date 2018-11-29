Virtu Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,285,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after acquiring an additional 411,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,594,000 after acquiring an additional 722,092 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,121,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,773,000 after acquiring an additional 430,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 6,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,312. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

