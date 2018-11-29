Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

VST stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 1,396,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,599. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sara Graziano sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $79,465.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J William Holden III sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $134,395.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $47,488 and sold 14,371,314 shares worth $330,609,710. Corporate insiders own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 510.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 574.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 2,387.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

