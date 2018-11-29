Vivint Solar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 743 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,181% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

VSLR opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The company had revenue of $77.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $61,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 229,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $92,077.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 485,140 shares of company stock worth $2,703,482. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 312.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

