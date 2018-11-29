Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will report $302.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.30 million and the highest is $316.45 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.40 million to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

VOYA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 1,561,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $116,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

