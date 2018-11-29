VSE (VSEC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

VSEC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. VSE has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.93 million for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 72,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VSE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

