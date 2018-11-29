Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,195 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.16% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $35,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7,083.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 169,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,311,000 after acquiring an additional 424,816 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $400,517.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $452,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WDR opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

