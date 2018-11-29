Media headlines about Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wallbridge Mining earned a news impact score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TSE WM opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Director Janet Wilkinson acquired 250,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Also, Director Alar Soever sold 150,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00. Insiders have sold 505,290 shares of company stock valued at $153,481 over the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/wallbridge-mining-wm-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-56.html.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for and produces gold, nickel, copper, platinum, and palladium metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property, which includes a block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an aggregate area of 1,052 hectares located in northwestern Quebec.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.