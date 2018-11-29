Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Imperial Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $129.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00. Imperial Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after acquiring an additional 189,866 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 238,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.