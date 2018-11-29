Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Reading International, Inc. (RDI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reading International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Reading International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,120. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Reading International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Reading International, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

RDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reading International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Reading International news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $54,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

