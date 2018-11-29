WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGM shares. UBS Group raised LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on LogMeIn from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 607,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,022,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.59. 32,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,394. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. Analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

