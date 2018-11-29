WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $2.09 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of BK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 97,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,584. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

