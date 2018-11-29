WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 162.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 27,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,120. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 118.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Argus reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

