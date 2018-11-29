WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 9,191 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,499,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,586,310,000 after buying an additional 1,016,082 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,790,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,332,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,775,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,153,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after buying an additional 268,708 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $248.82. 13,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,225. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

