WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Insider Sells $5,118,945.75 in Stock

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,118,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.00. 1,983,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,897. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,749,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,871,000 after purchasing an additional 499,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,845,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 118,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,095.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

