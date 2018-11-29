WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Director Richard C. Breon Sells 2,500 Shares

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $599,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,183.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.06 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WCG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,913,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

