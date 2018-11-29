Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Campbell Soup (CPB) a $42.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $39.50 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luca Mignini bought 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 766.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 367.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.