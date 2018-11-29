Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Altria Group (MO) Price Target to $65.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,022,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,106,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 698.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 82,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.