Wendys Co (WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 17th

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Wendys has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Wendys has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wendys to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Get Wendys alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.53. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.55 million for the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $503,174.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,743.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/wendys-co-wen-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09-on-december-17th.html.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.