WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in WESCO International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

