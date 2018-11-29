Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

WABC stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.25 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

