Western Energy Services Corp (WRG) Director Buys C$670,548.00 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) Director Ronald Mathison purchased 1,314,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$670,548.00.

WRG stock opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. Western Energy Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp will post -0.300000028301889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Western Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.04.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States.

