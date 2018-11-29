Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.84 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of UDR worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in UDR by 1,406.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of UDR by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 78,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,711. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3323 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,773 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $192,829.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,829 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

