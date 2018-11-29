Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.27 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,110 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 175,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $138,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,048 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $1,295,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 657,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 343,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaller Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $9,152,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.64. 6,695,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,009. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/westpac-banking-corp-has-8-27-million-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.