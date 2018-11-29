WestRock Co (WRK) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WestRock were worth $25,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WestRock by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 8.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 30.8% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 97,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in WestRock by 11.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. WestRock Co has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

