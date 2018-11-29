WEX (WEX) and OmniComm Systems (OMCM) Head-To-Head Analysis

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WEX and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 2 7 0 2.78 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEX presently has a consensus price target of $197.11, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEX and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.25 billion 5.42 $160.26 million $4.70 33.43 OmniComm Systems $26.98 million 1.56 $2.96 million N/A N/A

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than OmniComm Systems.

Risk & Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 15.63% 16.92% 4.37% OmniComm Systems 0.13% -0.20% 0.35%

Summary

WEX beats OmniComm Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company worldwide. The company engages in the provision of Web-based electronic data capture (EDC) and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools designed to make the overall Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and support services. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

