Whirlpool’s (WHR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners set a $146.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $187.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

