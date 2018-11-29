William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $191.21 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $191,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,694,000 after buying an additional 101,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,726,000 after purchasing an additional 105,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.11.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTN traded down $4.66 on Thursday, reaching $276.75. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,989. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.68 and a 12 month high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.19. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

