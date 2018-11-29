Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) vs. Floor & Decor (FND) Head to Head Analysis

Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Wisdom Homes of America alerts:

This table compares Wisdom Homes of America and Floor & Decor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Floor & Decor $1.38 billion 2.36 $102.78 million $0.69 48.65

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Wisdom Homes of America.

Profitability

This table compares Wisdom Homes of America and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A Floor & Decor 8.80% 19.82% 9.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wisdom Homes of America and Floor & Decor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wisdom Homes of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Floor & Decor 0 8 11 0 2.58

Floor & Decor has a consensus target price of $42.06, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Wisdom Homes of America.

Volatility and Risk

Wisdom Homes of America has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Floor & Decor has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Floor & Decor shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wisdom Homes of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Floor & Decor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Wisdom Homes of America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wisdom Homes of America Company Profile

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated 83 warehouse-format stores; and a small-format standalone design center in 21 states. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Homes of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Homes of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.