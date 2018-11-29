Workday (WDAY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.44 and last traded at $145.83. Approximately 3,190,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,815,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.75.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday to $169.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Workday to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.61.

The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.38 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $608,976.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robynne Sisco sold 6,281 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $799,257.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,782 shares of company stock worth $68,244,014. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,044,000 after purchasing an additional 98,167 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 547,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

